WATCH: OSU Marching Band pays tribute to classic cartoons during halftime show

***You can watch the halftime show in the video above***

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State University Marching Band took a trip down memory lane during the halftime show on Saturday.

According to TBDBITL’s official website, the band director decided to pay tribute to classic cartoons and classic music.

Some of the drills included Bugs Bunny’s face to “The Barber of Seville” and Elmer Fudd trying to “kill the wabbit.”

Are you a fan of their performances? You can vote for your favorite on Twitter.

