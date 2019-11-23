TBDBITL performs Skull Session before game against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State University Marching Band is performing a skull session in St. John Arena ahead of Saturday’s big game against Penn State.

Skull Session began at 9:40 a.m.

TBDBITL was joined by the Granview High School Marching Band in Saturday’s skull session.

The band will depart St. John Arena at 11:15 a.m. and march to Ohio Stadium, where they will perform Script Ohio during the pregame show.

The band has posted several hints on Twitter suggesting that Saturday’s half time show may be Loony Tunes themed.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Buckeyes and the one-loss Nittany Lions are both fighting to clinch Big Ten Championship Game appearance, as well as a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State is a 19-point favorite in Saturday’s game.

OSU was favored by the similar margin in 2016 when Penn State had its last win over the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions outscored the Buckeyes 17-0 in the fourth quarter, granting them a 24-21 victory over Ohio State. Both teams finished 8-1 in the conference, however Penn State went on to play in the Big Ten Championship, where they were victorious over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Ohio State and the Penn State kick off at noon on FOX 8.

