TBDBITL performs Skull Session before game against Penn State

Posted 9:55 am, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40AM, November 23, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State University Marching Band is performing a skull session in St. John Arena ahead of Saturday’s big game against Penn State.

Skull Session began at 9:40 a.m.

TBDBITL was joined by the Granview High School Marching Band in Saturday’s skull session.

The band will depart St. John Arena at 11:15 a.m. and march to Ohio Stadium, where they will perform Script Ohio during the pregame show.

Related Story
WATCH: OSU Marching Band performs music from Carlos Santana during halftime show

The band has posted several hints on Twitter suggesting that Saturday’s half time show may be Loony Tunes themed.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Buckeyes and the one-loss Nittany Lions are both fighting to clinch Big Ten Championship Game appearance, as well as a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State is a 19-point favorite in Saturday’s game.

Related Story
WATCH: TBDBITL holds Skull Session before OSU v. Maryland game

OSU was favored by the similar margin in 2016 when Penn State had its last win over the Buckeyes.  The Nittany Lions outscored the Buckeyes 17-0 in the fourth quarter, granting them a 24-21 victory over Ohio State.  Both teams finished 8-1 in the conference, however Penn State went on to play in the Big Ten Championship, where they were victorious over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Ohio State and the Penn State kick off at noon on FOX 8.

More on the Ohio State Buckeyes, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.