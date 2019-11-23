WATCH LIVE: Local man provides Thanksgiving meals for hundreds

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local man is providing Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of people Saturday.

FOX 8 ran a story earlier this month sharing Rubin Swift’s generous plan.

Swift had been saving and planning all year for Thanksgiving. He purchased dozens of turkeys, boxes of potatoes, and multiple bags of fresh corn.

Now, all that food is being used to feed people he doesn’t even know.

For the past few years Swift has been making Thanksgiving dinner for people out of his home, but this year he wanted to reach more people so he asked for some donations. He also got permission to use the hall at his church for the event.

He says since we ran our story last week the event has gotten bigger. More people have provided donations and signed up to volunteer.

Dinner is being served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cathedral Church of God in Christ on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cleveland.

