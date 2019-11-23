The Word Church hosts ‘Thanksgiving Gas & Turkey Giveaway’ at Akron gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A local chruch that gave out free gas and groceries a few weeks ago is doing it again.

On November 11, The Word Church provided food and up to $25 in gas to people on Kinsman Road in Cleveland.

Saturday afternoon they're doing the same thing in Akron.

People can come stop by the Circle K, located at 1700 Brittain Road, at 1 p.m. to receive gas and a turkey.

The church says they are taking this opportunity to give back to our community as an act of kindness and an expression of love during this Thanksgiving season!

The "Thanksgiving Gas & Turkey Giveaway" will take place until all the allotted gas has been dispensed and all turkeys have been given away.

