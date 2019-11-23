Report: Steelers QB Mason Rudolph fined $50K for role in on-field fight at Browns game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WJW) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been fined $50,000 for his role in the fight that broke out at the Browns-Steelers game.

That's according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport who announced the information on Twitter Saturday.

Rapoport adds that other players have and will be fined, including those who left the bench.

The on-field fight broke out during the last 8 seconds of the Thursday night game on Nov. 14.

Rudolph said he felt Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hit him “late” on the next-to-last snap of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory. Then, the two players became entangled when Garrett took Rudolph to the ground.

Rudolph said he was trying to get Garrett off him when he grabbed the back of Garrett’s helmet. Garrett responded by taking off Rudolph’s helmet and swinging it at Rudolph, smacking him on the right side of his head.

Earlier this week Rudolph said there was “no acceptable” excuse for his role in the brawl and would accept any penalty or discipline he receives from the league.

The NFL also suspended Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for one game and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey for two games.

