Saturday forecast: Cloudy & rainy day, possible wintry mix this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Expect rain to develop south to north between 5 and 6 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 40s by late afternoon. Rain continues into the evening with a changeover to rain/snow across western areas mid to late evening. Accumulations will be light.

Tuesday EVENING – Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday) … all rain (small chance that the tail end includes some mixing of snow) event before rapidly tapering mid-late Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks dry with sunshine! Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: