OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (WJW) — A 29-year-old woman is charged with animal cruelty following the deaths of three dogs.

According to NBC 4, prosecutors said that Allisa DeStafano allegedly abandoned the animals inside a vacant home.

Their bodies were discovered inside the property in Lacey Township on Nov. 11. after police received a tip.

It’s unclear how long they had been in there.

The TV outlet said DeStafano was responsible for caring for the dogs.