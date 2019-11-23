× Police investigating fatal stabbing at Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was stabbed, fatally, at a Garfield Heights home Friday night.

According to police, officials responded to the 13300 block of Alvin Avenue just before midnight after receiving calls reporting a disturbance.

Upon their arrival, first responders located Ben Cooper, of Cleveland, who had been stabbed in the chest.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived. Cooper was then transported to Marymount Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman on scene and took her into custody. They say she had a previous relationship to the victim.

After further investigation the woman was released while authorities attempt to verify her self-defense claims.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.