Ohio animal shelter hopes to find sweet pup named Bo new home after owner passes away

MARION, Ohio (WJW) — The Marion Area Humane Society is hoping to find a new forever home for a sweet pup named Bo.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, Bo was originally adopted by an older man who was looking for an older dog.

“He even brought Bo back to visit us a few times! It was obvious he was loved and spoiled,” the staff wrote in the post.

Unfortunately on Saturday, he was brought back in by the man’s daughter.

She had tears in her eyes as she shared the devastating news that her father had passed away.

“Bo lost his person and he is heartbroken – we can see it in his eyes,” they said.

Now, Bo needs another person to love.

He’s an eight and a half year old lab mix and would prefer to be in a laid back home without cats or children.

For more information on adopting Bo, CLICK HERE.

