ICYMI: A hospital wedding after a devastating crash, plus a woman saves a koala from bushfire

CLEVELAND (WJW)–It’s Saturday morning. That means it’s time to catch up on some of our top stories from the week.

Myles Garrett continues to make headlines

This week, there were plenty of follow-ups to the incident involving Myles Garrett during the Browns and Steelers game on Nov. 14. His suspension appeal was denied, thousands sign a petition to reinstate him and the defensive end accused Mason Rudolph of using a racial slur.

When are you most likely to get a speeding ticket?

The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging. For the tickets we reviewed in Cleveland, we found the average speed 18 miles per hour over the limit. In Linndale, you get cited for 11 miles over the limit.

Man gets married in hospital after crash

Scott Vanness was critically injured when his car went under a semi trailer. When he work up from surgery, the first thing he said to his fiancee was, "Marry me." On Friday, the couple got married at MetroHealth Medical Center.

More Black Friday deals

As we near the mother of all hopping holidays, more retailers are announcing their sales. Amazon became the latest, advertising $27.99 off its Echo Dot, $20 off a Fire TV Stick with Alex Voice Remote and $70 off Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Grandma saves koala

A woman ran from her car to save a koala from Australia's bushfires. The dramatic rescue was caught on video. The pair were recently reunited as Lewis the koala continues to recover from severe burns.

