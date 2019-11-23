× I-TEAM: Massillon football player charged in attack of 58-year-old Akron man

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has confirmed a Massillon Washington High School football player is facing charges of felonious assault in Summit County juvenile court.

Akron police filed the charges earlier this week.

The 17-year-old is alleged to have assaulted a 58-year-old man on August 4.

The teen was arrested Thursday and released Friday. He is due back in court soon.

Sources say the teen did play in Friday night’s high school football playoff game.

According to an Akron police report, on August 4 the 17-year-old ran up to the victim, who was riding a bicycle, and punched him in the back of his head, knocking him unconscious. The victim fell off his bicycle and struck the pavement suffering a skull fracture and brain bleed.

The report further states the victim was hospitalized for more than a month and still suffers from a brain injury.

The report also states there is video of the suspect running in the area before and after the assault.

A witness told police he saw the victim riding his bicycle in the parking lot of Popeye’s, on North Howard Street, when a male punched him in the head one time.

Massillon school officials released the following statement to Fox 8 Friday.

“The Massillon City School District recognizes that student privacy is protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. We will continue to pride ourselves on the consistent application of this student and family centered law.”