Huron County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers to be careful due to icy road conditions

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Drivers passing through Huron County should use caution this evening.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 snow advisory due to icy road conditions.

Law enforcement and government agencies use a three tiered system when the winter weather gets bad.

Here’s how it works, according to ODOT:

LEVEL 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be icy.

Drive carefully.

LEVEL 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.

No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Read more on the weather forecast here.