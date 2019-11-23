Dry and breezy for Sunday with cooler temps expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- We’re tracking rain to our south that is making its way to Northeast Ohio for this evening.

After 10 pm, we’ll see it transition into snow. Not really looking for any accumulations and everything will be done around 3 a.m. Rainfall will be more impressive than any snow. More than 1/2″ possible across southern half of the area. Snow accumulations will be light between 10 p.m. and predawn Sunday.

Some spots west and south could end up with more than an inch (not indicated on this map). Stay tuned on the latest.

Your Sunday Forecast is dry and breezy with the wind chill making it seem a little cooler than what it is. We remain dry Sunday with more sunshine bursting out later in the afternoon.

Next system impacts northern Ohio Tuesday evening through Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday). All rain (small chance that the tail end includes some mixing of snow) event before rapidly tapering mid-late Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks dry with sunshine! The next days we’ll need to be worried about will be Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving, looking like we turn colder after the holiday weekend and a chance of more snow.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows two brief periods of milder air highlighted in the animation below. First on Monday and Tuesday. The second late next weekend!