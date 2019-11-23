‘Don’t let go of what you have’: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State fight for B1G East title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) are facing off against the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-1) for their final home game of the 2019 season.

The undefeated Buckeyes and the one-loss Nittany Lions are both fighting to clinch a Big Ten Championship Game appearance, as well as a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State released a pre-game trailer Thursday reiterating the importance of this game.

“Don’t let go of what you have,” OSU coaches are heard saying in the video. “You’ve got a group in front of you right now that’s trying to take away what you have.”

The Buckeyes have dominated all of their opponents this season, winning each game by at least 24 points. Ohio State is a 19-point favorite in Saturday’s game, however a win is critical; an upset could move the Nittany Lions into the driver’s seat in the East Division and potentially offer them a spot in the playoffs.

Ohio State’s star defensive end Chase Young will also be back on the field this week after serving a two-game suspension after admitting he had accepted a personal loan from a family friend which he says he repaid in full last summer.

Young is returning to the field motivated and ready to defend Ohio’s pride. He posted on Instagram earlier this week saying, that “chip on my shoulder” has only gotten bigger.

OSU was favored by the similar margin in 2016 when Penn State had its last win over the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions outscored the Buckeyes 17-0 in the fourth quarter, granting them a 24-21 victory over Ohio State. Both teams finished 8-1 in the conference, however Penn State went on to play in the Big Ten Championship, where they were victorious over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Ohio State and Penn State kick off at noon on FOX 8.

