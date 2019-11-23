Domestic violence victim’s daughter calls 911 to ‘order a pizza’ in desperate attempt for help

OREGON, Ohio (WJW) — A quick thinking call to 911 to “order a pizza” ended with the arrest of a domestic violence suspect.

According to WTVG, the victim’s daughter contacted authorities after witnessing her mother getting hit.

She didn’t want to tip off the suspect that she was on the phone with 911, so she pretended like she was ordering a pizza instead.

Dispatcher: Oregon 911.

Caller: I would like to order a pizza.

Dispatcher: You called 911 to order a pizza?

Caller: Uh, yeah.

Dispatcher: This is the wrong number to call for a pizza.

Tim Teneyck. the dispatcher on the call, said he realized something was wrong when she kept saying “no.”

He told the TV outlet that he’s received domestic violence calls before, but not where someone is using code to communicate.

“You see it on Facebook, but it’s not something that anybody has ever been trained for. We’re just trained to listen,” said Teneyck.

He said he’s glad he listened to his intuition and sent officers over to investigate. He also warned them to keep their sirens off.

Oregon Chief of Police Michael Navarre said he’s proud of Tenyck.

“Some dispatchers may have hung up,” said said the chief.

He also commended the daughter for coming up with a clever way to reach out to police.

It’s unclear how the victim is doing now.