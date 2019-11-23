Coroner identifies body found in Dayton as missing Mansfield man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Montgomery County coroner has confirmed that authorities have located the body of Todd Burkhart.

A body was found Friday night in Dayton on Wildwood Avenue in the search for a missing couple from Mansfield.

Burkhart, 28, and Kyla Hayton, 20, were reported missing earlier this week. Family members told Mansfield police they last heard from Hayton, who is five months pregnant, on Nov. 16.

**Watch a previous report in the video above**

The couple was traveling to Columbus and Dayton over the weekend.

Dayton police said they received a tip call on Friday to check for a phone at an abandoned house at Wildwood Avenue and West Steward Street. That's in the same area where the couple's car was found on Wednesday.

Authorities have not yet released an update on Hayton's whereabouts.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has reached out to authorities for more information.

Continuing coverage, here.