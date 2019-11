CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a suspect caught on camera breaking into the Meet and Greet Bar.

According to the department, it happened around 2 a.m. on November 18.

The suspect allegedly broke into the Ohio Lottery machine, two cash registers and a wall mounted music box.

He then took the cash from each one.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5118.