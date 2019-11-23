Cincinnati Zoo welcomes healthy baby giraffe

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is welcoming a new arrival.

According to the zoo, eight-year-old Cece, a Maasai giraffe, went into labor around 5 a.m. Saturday and gave birth to a healthy calf at 6:07 a.m. The sex of the baby giraffe has not yet been determined.

Within an hour, the 6-foot-tall calf stood on its own and began nursing shortly after.

The zoo says both Cece and the calf are doing well and have already begun bonding.

This successful delivery is much-needed good news for the giraffe team after they experienced a devastating loss of male giraffe Kimba, the baby’s dad, last week.

“We’re all sad that Kimba isn’t here to meet his seventh calf but thankful that he made such an important contribution to the survival of his species,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Curator of Mammals Christina Gorsuch said in a press release. “This baby, and five-month-old Fenn, will ensure Kimba’s lasting legacy.”

Cece and Kimba’s calf is the 17th giraffe to be born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889.

