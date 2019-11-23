× 12-year-old boy tries special glasses, sees world in color for first time

COTTONWOOD, Minn. (WJW) — A 12-year-old Minnesota boy, who is colorblind, received a special gift this week that made his world a little more vibrant.

According to Carole Walter Jones, a former Northeast Ohioan, her son Jonathan is “extremely colorblind.”

However, thanks to the generosity of his school principal, who is also colorblind, Jonathan was able to see color for the first time.

The principal shared his colorblind glasses with Jonathan during science class and his reaction is priceless.

Walter Jones shared a video of his experience with FOX 8. You can watch it here:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walter Jones said she also shared the video on her Instagram page and received and out pour of support.

"We have been overwhelmed by how many kind, generous people have wanted to help him get a pair of his own color blind glasses," she says.

So, the family started a GoFundMe account to raise funds to purchase Jonathan his own pair of colorblind glasses.

"We will use these funds to purchase his own pair and donate any additional funds to a foundation who purchases color blind glasses for those who can't afford them," Walter Jones added.

As of Saturday morning, over $14,000 had been donated to the cause.

Click here to make a donation.