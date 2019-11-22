Three from New York arrested for Crocker Park credit card thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)-- Local police are warning people to be on alert after a string of credit card thefts at a popular shopping center.

Surveillance cameras were rolling inside Soft Surroundings in Crocker Park in Westlake as a suspect snuck into the back break room and stole an employee’s wallet on Nov. 17.

“In the middle of the afternoon, we started getting multiple phone calls of people’s stolen credit cards from Crocker Park,” said Capt. Jerry Vogel, with the Westlake Police Department.

According to Westlake Police, at least six different victims reported having their wallets stolen at different stores that same weekend.

“It was busy at the stores, the employees were busy. They snuck around and took the wallets right out of purses in the break rooms,” Vogel said.

Westlake police responded and noticed a suspicious car. Dash cam video shows them pull the car over for a traffic stop on Interstate 90, where they identified the three people inside, but let them go. Hours later, surveillance video at the Target in Avon shows them using the stolen credit cards. That’s when police were able to connect them to the crime.

“We sent out a BOLO to area police departments. That same night, the Euclid Police department located them at a giant eagle at their jurisdiction. We teamed up with them and we arrested the three,” said Vogel.

Sonya Rene Adams, 51; Lorie Lynn Chambers, 51; and Stanley Curry, 55, all from New York, are charged with felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Meantime, police have a warning to people as the holidays approach.

“If you have a purse or wallet, make sure its secure. In these cases, it’s purses that are unzipped and open so the wallets are easily accessible. Especially when it’s crowded, you don’t know who is around you and its easy for your wallet to get lifted,” Vogel said.