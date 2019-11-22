St.Augustine needs your help to feed 20,000 people on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- For the 46th year in a row, St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Cleveland will be providing meals to 20,000 people.

“Many families are caught in the homeless cycle. There are thousands of people struggling with poverty. Our hunger center is proud to provide a sanctuary on Thanksgiving,” said Father Joseph McNulty, pastor of St. Augustine Parish. “This meal provides not just provisions but a community to those in need from volunteers who share compassion for those in need.”

*********************Watch our previous story on Thanksgiving meal preps at St. Augustine in the video above****************************************

The parish, which is located on West 14th Street in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, makes a way for those to have a nice meal on the holiday, who would otherwise be unable to have a nice dinner.

In order to complete their good deed, the hunger center is asking for food donations, financial contributions and volunteers for the Tremont location and 33 additional homeless shelters, hunger centers and churches across Northeast Ohio.

Anyone knowing of a location, person or family in need may request a meal delivery or a ride to a facility that provides the holiday meal by calling St. Augustine at 216-781-5530.

“Monetary donations are appreciated,” Father McNulty said. Donations may be delivered or mailed to St. Augustine Church, 2486 W. 14th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44113.

A hot breakfast will be served 8-9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning – Nov. 28 – at Merrick House, 1050 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland. Merrick House is near the St. Augustine parish grounds. The St. Augustine Hunger Center, 2486 W. 14th St., Cleveland, will be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Meals also will be delivered to and served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving at St. Colman (2027 W. 65th St.), Mary Queen of Peace (4423 Pearl Road) and St. Andrew Kim (2310 W. 14th St.) parishes, all in Cleveland.

41.478706 -81.691869