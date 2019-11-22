Six cheetah cubs born at Ohio wildlife conservation center

CUMBERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio wildlife conservation center is celebrating the arrival of six absolutely adorable cheetah cubs.

The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, posted the announcement on their Facebook page on Friday.

The cheetah cubs were born to mother, Pumzika; and father, Finnick, on October 30.

The Wilds says Pumzika is a first-time mom and is providing great care to her young; the staff is making sure there are minimal disturbances in the den box.

There are three female cubs and three male cubs. They all appear to be healthy and are growing steadily, The Wilds says.

Pumzika and her cubs will not be out of their den for a few months, but The Wilds says guests may still get the chance to catch a glimpse at the animals in their den via a TV monitor in the Carnivore Center at The Wilds during a Wildside Tour sometime within the next several weeks.

"The birth of these rare cheetah cubs is cause for celebration. They are adorable, but more importantly their births represent a significant contribution to the sustainability of this species' population, and we are extremely proud to be directly involved in protecting the future of cheetahs," said The Wilds Vice President Dr. Jan Ramer. The Wilds is described as one of the largest conservation centers in North America. It's home to rare and endangered animals from all over the world. The non-profit organization is managed by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The Wilds is about 90 minutes east of Columbus.