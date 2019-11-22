Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call off work, entire company responds

Posted 7:12 am, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14AM, November 22, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (WCMH)

Kansas City traffic reporter Nick Vasos was apparently feeling under the weather, so he called out sick. What happened next might be the best thing you’ll read all week.

An email announcing Nick’s sick day was accidentally sent to Nexstar Media Group newsrooms across the country. Dozens of colleagues from all over replied to the chain, wishing Nick well.

Austin Kellerman

@AustinKellerman

Nick out sick is my new favorite thing.

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

201

Twitter Ads info and privacy
58 people are talking about this

The email thread was eventually stopped, but not before participants took to Twitter, coining the hashtag, #PrayersForNick.

Sam waiting for Destry’s Thanksgiving@Holtzue

They can take away our emails, but they can’t take away our

View image on Twitter

222

 · Wichita, KS
Twitter Ads info and privacy
24 people are talking about this

Reporters, anchors, producers, and station employees of all sorts weighed in, until the hashtag started trending.

Michelle Kaufman

@MKaufmanTV

Hope @NickVasos feels better soon! From WMBB and Nexstar Nation

15

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See Michelle Kaufman’s other Tweets

Dan Gross

@DJG_Music

The entire @NexStarMedia footprint is wishing some dude named Nick “get well wishes” on the breaking news chain. It’s incredible. Every station is chiming in.

251

Twitter Ads info and privacy
69 people are talking about this

Dana Winter

@DanaWinterTV

CRACKING ME UP tonight!!!!!

Sad to hear @NickVasos will be out sick tomorrow!!

Embedded video

90

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See Dana Winter’s other Tweets

Josh Rose

@joshrosemusic

The best email thread in the world is happening right now but you have to be part of to enjoy it. It’s the little things. !

25

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See Josh Rose’s other Tweets

Nick Bechtel@NickBechtelNews

When you accidentally send the entire the note that you’re going to be out sick tomorrow, has your back.

Get well soon, @NickVasos!

194

Twitter Ads info and privacy
26 people are talking about this

NBC4 Columbus

@nbc4i

Get well soon @NickVasos, we’re pulling for you!

35

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See NBC4 Columbus’s other Tweets

David Mazza

@DavidNBC4

I hope you get in a parade tomorrow @NickVasos 😄
Take care my friend!

View image on Twitter

185

Twitter Ads info and privacy
22 people are talking about this

Briana K. Augustus@JournalisticBri

@NickVasos your friends at BRProud in Baton Rouge hope you feel better.

View image on Twitter

36

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See Briana K. Augustus’s other Tweets

Vivien@VivienReports

Bless this sick mess

View image on Twitter

228

Twitter Ads info and privacy
31 people are talking about this

Rob Pandolfino

@RPandolfino

 · 

Fair to say this is everyone’s kicker tonight right? https://twitter.com/austinkellerman/status/1197699510941704192 

Austin Kellerman

@AustinKellerman

Nick out sick is my new favorite thing. #NexstarNation #NickStrong

View image on Twitter
View image on Twitter
View image on Twitter
View image on Twitter

Sebastian Arbelaez

@SebArbelaez

Maybe the real “Nick Calling Out Sick” was all the friends we made along the way

10

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See Sebastian Arbelaez’s other Tweets

Jonathan McCall

@JonathanMcCall

Don’t worry , we here at @FOX4KC are keeping @NickVasos in our prayers until he comes back to work healthy and strong.

View image on Twitter

707

Twitter Ads info and privacy
104 people are talking about this

Nick took it all in stride though, tweeting about what not to do when calling in sick.

Get well soon, Nick!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.