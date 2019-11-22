× Renowned Philanthropist Barbara Mandel dies at 93

CLEVELAND, (WJW)- Renowned Philanthropist and Jewish community leader, Barbara Mandel has died.

The life-long volunteer, social justice advocate, and wife of 70 years to businessman Morton Mandel died Thursday, just weeks after her husband’s death.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Barbara lived in Palm Beach, Florida at the time of her death. She attended Radcliffe College of Harvard University and Flora Stone Mather College of Case Western University, where she received a B.A. In addition, Mrs. Mandel received honorary degrees from Hebrew University and Brandeis University.

“Barbara Mandel was a compassionate, dedicated individual who believed in the vitality of cultural arts and the importance of the state of Israel to the Jewish community,” said Michael Hoffman, President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. “She loved and cared deeply about the prosperity of the Palm Beaches and boldly led with her philanthropy.

Barbara was active in the Cleveland area, nationally and in Israel. She served as Vice-Chair of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, and in Cleveland, served as president of the Cleveland Section of the National Council of Jewish Women and Chair of Leadership Development for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. She was later elected president of the National Council of Jewish Women.

“Barbara had a warrior spirit and deep compassion for people. She believed that every person has the responsibility to make their corner of the world a better place,” said Caroline Baumann, director of Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. “Forthright and fiercely intelligent, she always had the ability to rally people to meet the needs at hand with such emotion, conviction, and inspiration.”

Barbara Mandel is survived by her daughters, Amy Mandel and Stacy (Keith) Palagye, and her son Thomas (Lisa) Mandel; her grandchildren, Alicia Mandel, Daniela Mandel, Wilson Petricig, Jack Petricig, Daniel Mandel, Sherilyn (Phil) Ciccarelli, Lilian Rose Palagye, Olivia Lyn Palagye; and her great-granddaughters, Amora Mandel Carson and Chloe Ciccarelli.