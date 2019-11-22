Rain coming Saturday night with possibility it changes to snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Winds have eased quite a bit, but wind chills are still in the 20’s at times. We are precip free for the time being.

A cold night is on the horizon. High pressure builds in overnight lending a hand to a mainly clear sky and light winds. Lows will dip in the upper 20’s in many backyards. Those near the lake will stay in the low 30’s. Clouds will increase again Saturday morning as our next system nears.

TRACKING TWO SYSTEMS:

LATE DAY Saturday – EARLY AM Sunday … This will mainly be a rain event … A brief changeover to snow possible Saturday night little to no accumulation expected at this time.

Tuesday EVENING – Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday) … all rain (small chance that the tail end includes some mixing of snow) event before rapidly tapering mid-afternoon Wednesday (Timing is still questionable. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.)

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: