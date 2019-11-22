Putting your pup’s paws to the test: What germs are they really spreading?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- They’re part of the family, but did you know your dog could be inadvertently transferring harmful organisms right inside of your home?

The Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health have identified more than a dozen different infections that dogs can carry from the skin infection MRSA to the bacteria leptospirosis, which is found in urine and causes flu-like symptoms.

“There can be germs, parasites, things like round worm, hook worm, salmonella, E-coli, and campylobacter,” said veterinarian Dr. Emily Feyes, who is also a Master of Public Health and specialist in zoonotic diseases at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

So how clean is your home?

We went to a self identified clean fanatic, who has two dogs and two children to find out.

Matthew Jennings, a PhD and postdoctoral microbiology researcher at the University of Akron, helped FOX 8 properly swab ten suspected “hot zones” at the house.

Then Jennings did what's called a "basic streaking" and allowed the samples to grow.

Within 24 hours all the samples were blooming in the petri dishes.

**Watch the video, above, to see what we found and for tips to keep your entire family healthy**