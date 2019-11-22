Other agencies join Mansfield police in search for missing pregnant woman, boyfriend

November 22, 2019
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)-- The Mansfield Police Department is working with other local authorities in its search for a pregnant woman and her boyfriend.

The family of Kyla Hayton, 20, told police they last heard from her on Saturday. According to Mansfield police, she was traveling with 28-year-old Todd Burkhart to Columbus and Dayton this weekend.

Earlier this week, their vehicle was found in Dayton, but a search of it revealed no information about their whereabouts. Then on Thursday, detectives received a tip that Hayton, who is five months pregnant, was spotted at a Columbus-area store. Her family reviewed a photo and determined it was not the young mother.

"As with any missing persons case, an element of danger exists and until these individuals are found, foul play cannot be ruled out," Mansfield police said in a news release on Friday.

The Dayton Police Department is also assisting in the case and has checked locations in the city for Hayton and Buckhart.

Anyone with information should contact Mansfield police at 419-755-9724.

