Ohio man charged with murder for shooting teens who trespassed in his garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) - A Dayton man faces four counts of murder for shooting and killing two teens who trespassed in his garage.

Victor Santana, 63, faces 18 years to life in prison on each count.

The incident happened in August, but the charges were just announced this week.

Police say Santana called 911 after the incident.

Prosecutors say the evidence does not show that Santana acted in self-defense.

“When the legislature amended the law on self-defense, it did not give people the right to just shoot anyone on their property. A person cannot kill someone for trespassing,” Prosecutor Mat Heck told WDTN.

Heck said the teens committed a crime but not a crime punishable by death.

Santana will be arraigned on the charges in December and is currently in jail.