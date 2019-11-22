Mother says homework assignment promotes body shaming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky (WJW) - A mother in London, Kentucky is concerned about a homework assignment asking children to identify the adjective 'fat' by choosing between two pictures of women.

Laural Lee Lewis says her first grader had the worksheet as part of a reading assignment.

"I had to explain to her that it was body shaming. Even if it was a skinny girl or the example for skinny, I feel that would still be body shaming that person because some don’t want to be called that,” Lewis said in an interview to WKYT.

Laurel believes different images should be used in the curriculum.

“The way they illustrated it, it bothered me more than anything. Big girl being put on display. Just really hurt,” said Lewis.

The board of education says they were not alerted by any parents there was an issue, but say they will look into it.