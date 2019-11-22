Man confessed to killing girlfriend in Akron home, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- Akron police on Friday released more information in the murder investigation of a 40-year-old woman.

According to police, officers responded to Chittenden St. Thursday at around 8:38 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from Ricardo Marshall, 36.

He told police he found his girlfriend on the first floor of the home; he said she wasn't breathing.

When officers arrived, they were informed by medics that the woman had passed away. The medical examiner reports the victim appears to have died from blunt force injuries.

Akron police say Marshall later confessed to killing the victim.

He has been charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence, and was taken to the Summit County Jail.

According to the release from police, investigators believe Marshall and the woman lived together at the home with Marshall's four children. The children were placed in the custody of Summit County Children Services.

