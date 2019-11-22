Man claims to have gun during Westlake bank robbery

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for information following a bank robbery in Westlake Friday evening.

A man walked into the Key Bank on Columbia Road and passed a demand note to the teller, indicating he had a gun. The FBI said he was given cash and fled the bank. No one was injured.

The suspect was wearing dark winter clothing.

Anyone with tips should call the FBI, Westlake police or Crime Stoppers. Calls can remain anonymous and reward money is available.