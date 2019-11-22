I-77 closed in Summit County after car hits utility pole, sending power lines to the ground

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – I-77 is closed in both directions between I-277 and SR-241, due to a down utility line.

There are also multiple crashes in the area.

The detour for northbound traffic is SR 241 to SR 619 to Arlington Rd.

The detour for southbound traffic it is I-277 to SR 241.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 a.m. at Arlington Road in the City of Green.

They say a driver went off the side of I-77 and hit a pole that was supporting power lines.

Parts of Arlington Road are without power and power crews are on the scene.

FirstEnergy reports around 2,000 customers are without power.

The driver had minor injuries. The sheriff’s office says her dog was also in the car but was not hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says I-77 could be closed for several hours.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video