Keeping students safe ahead of game day: Ohio State drains Mirror Lake prior to Michigan game

COLUMBUS (WJW)- The Ohio State University is putting safety first ahead of the big Michigan rival week on campus. The university announced Friday morning that Mirror Lake has been drained ahead of the Buckeyes vs Michigan game next week.

OSU police said in a statement, “the safety of our campus community is always our top priority. Out of abundance of caution with the university’s focus on safety at top of mind, we are sharing that Mirror Lake has been temporarily drained. The lake will be refilled at a later date.”

Students have been jumping into Mirror Lake before the Ohio State Buckeyes play Michigan since 1990. The jump is not a university-sponsored event.

Back in 2015, A third-year student passed away after jumping into the lake.