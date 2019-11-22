Jarvis Landry criticizes NFL’s handling on Myles Garrett situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)-- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry criticized the NFL's handling of the Myles Garrett situation.

Garrett, the Browns Pro Bowl defensive end, was suspended for a minimum of six games and the playoffs this year for the incident that happened at the end of the game against the Steelers on Nov. 14. In the final seconds, a fight escalated when Garrett pulled the helmet off of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him in the head.

The league upheld Garrett's suspension but reduced Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey's from three to two games. Browns' defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's one-game suspension was also upheld, though his fine was rescinded. There has been no discipline for Rudolph.

"I think the process wasn't handled appropriately. You know, they expedited the process based on the video footage, based on the reaction of the world," Landry said.

The wide receiver spoke with the media on Friday, leading up to Sunday's game with the Dolphins. He said the league sent a confusing message by not reducing the penalties for the two Browns players, adding Ogunjobi should be playing this week.

"The quarterback that pretty much instigated the whole thing, nothing happens," Landry said of Rudolph.

He said it seemed like the NFL rushed to make an example of Garrett, given the fact it happened during a prime-time game on the national stage.

"Twelve hours, 13, 14 hours after that night, they had already given a suspension. A lot of times when we get fined for things, even if it's unsportsmanlike conduct, even if it's the blindside block, we don't get notice of that until days later when they decide this is the severity and this is what you'll be punished," Landry said.

Following Garrett's appeal hearing, word spread the defensive end accused Rudolph of using a racial slur. Landry said without the audio, it's a difficult situation. He also said people are going to believe who they want.

"In Myles' case, it's like he could have told you about the racial slur, but he was already suspended," he said.

Landry said he's disappointed with the NFL's ruling, but he knows Garrett supports the Browns as they continue through the season.

"Obviously, what he did is something that is unacceptable. Myles owns up to that. You know, we support him for that," Landry said.

