Hospital dresses up babies to look like characters from ‘Frozen’

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WJW) — These little sweethearts will totally melt your heart.

Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas, shared photos of newborns dressed like characters from “Frozen.”

The babies are dressed to look like Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

“Our maternity ward at Saint Luke’s South has been “Frozen” over. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are here and they all like warm hugs. Remember, love is always an open door at Saint Luke’s. Don’t let it go!” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

“Frozen 2” hit theaters Friday.