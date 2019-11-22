From tragedy to happily ever after: Man to get married at hospital after being seriously injured in crash

CLEVELAND — A man who survived a car crash that happened earlier this month is getting ready to say “I do.”

Scott Vanness, 32, of Michigan, was critically injured when his car went under a semi trailer and was then hit by a second semi in Brownhelm Township on Nov. 1.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he needed surgery for multiple injuries.

According to the hospital, Scott’s fiancée, Sarah Barclay, 29, was told “he might not make it.”

According to MetroHealth, when Scott woke up from surgery, Sarah said the first thing he said when he saw her was, “Marry me.”

She said yes.

The hospital said the couple planned several times in the past to get married, but something always happened to change their plans.

Scott and Sarah — in front of their two young children and Scott’s mother — will be getting married at the hospital on Friday.

***Check back at around 2:30 p.m. to watch the special ceremony LIVE***