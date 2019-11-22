CLEVELAND, Oh -- Carlos Jones is considered a local legend on the Cleveland music scene and he is passionate about spreading a positive message with his high energy original reggae music. Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band (Peace, Love, Unity Syndicate) invite everyone to their Black Friday Charity Ball on Friday November 29th at Red Space in Cleveland. Click here for ticket information.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band
-
FOX 8 Jukebox: Jul Big Green
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Yosemite Slim
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Elyria High School Pioneer Marching Band
-
Fox Jukebox: Horns and Things
-
Fox Jukebox: The Speedbumps
-
-
Indians’ Carlos Carrasco wins MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award
-
Fox Jukebox: The Vindys
-
WATCH: OSU Marching Band performs music from Carlos Santana during halftime show
-
Vermilion High School Sailor Band Kickin’ With Kenny at the Rock Hall
-
Cleveland’s Own: Raquel Jones
-
-
TBDBITL performs ‘Script Ohio’ at Browns v. Bills game
-
Woman from Gambia escapes human trafficking in Cleveland
-
Cleveland’s Own: Josiah’s House