Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band

Posted 11:06 am, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05AM, November 22, 2019
CLEVELAND,  Oh -- Carlos Jones is considered a local legend  on the Cleveland music scene and he is passionate about spreading a positive message with his high energy original reggae music. Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band (Peace, Love, Unity Syndicate) invite everyone to their Black Friday Charity Ball on Friday November 29th at Red Space in Cleveland. Click here for ticket information.

