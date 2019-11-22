Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Carlos Jones is considered a local legend on the Cleveland music scene and he is passionate about spreading a positive message with his high energy original reggae music. Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band (Peace, Love, Unity Syndicate) invite everyone to their Black Friday Charity Ball on Friday November 29th at Red Space in Cleveland. Click here for ticket information.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video