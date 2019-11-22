Feeling festive: Cleveland Metroparks kicks off Wild Winter Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The zoo has transformed with more than a million lights for their Wild Winter Lights event.

Wild Winter Lights will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends, beginning today.

The new experience features more than a dozen zones throughout the zoo, including a 16-foot-tall teddy bear and giant sugar cookies. Visitors can check out the light show on Waterfowl Lake, take pictures with Santa, play the snowball toss and enjoy the A-Roar-A Borealis, the zoo’s take on the Northern Lights.

“Whether you’re looking for a romantic stroll, a night out with friends or an adventure for the whole family, Wild Winter Lights promises to be unforgettable for all this holiday season,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks chief marketing officer.

Tickets are $15.50 for zoo members and $18.50 for non-members. A four-pack is available for $50 and advance sales end at 2 p.m. the day of the event. Children under 2 are free.

