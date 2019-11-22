Family continues push to keep killer behind bars 33 years after teen’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Thirty-three years have passed since 13 year old Robyn Star Field was brutally murdered by a classmate, 15-year-old Warren Paxton Brown, who then dumped her body in the Mill Stream Reservation in Strongsville.

"My daughter was sparkly, she was a very upbeat, happy girl. Little things remind me of her so much because she was so caring and so giving," said Nancy Field-Henthorn, Robyn's mother.

Since that horrific day in April 1986, Robyn's mother has learned the terrifying details about how Paxton Brown attempted to rape her daughter in his bedroom, before he beat and strangled her.

"I was under the impression it lasted for about five minutes. I found out she was alive in that room for 45 minutes and I couldn't help her," Field-Henthorn said.

Paxton Brown was tried as an adult, convicted of aggravated murder and then sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 20 years. He has served 33 years and is now coming up for parole in December.

Robyn Field's family has organized an online petition drive, asking the state of Ohio to reject the parole request and keep Paxton Brown behind bars. He was denied parole in 2015 after a similar campaign by the family.

"He is like a psychopath. He would go after other girls too, and this is why I don't want anybody else to have to go through this,” Field-Henthorn said.

The family said Paxton Brown's behavior after he killed Robyn provides a glimpse into a devious criminal mind. Before dumping her body in the Rocky River, he stopped at the family home and asked how the search for the missing 13-year-old was going.

They would later learn that while Paxton Brown was speaking with a family member, Robyn's body was in the back seat of the station wagon he was riding in that day.

"No compassion for others. He is only concerned about himself,” said Rick Schultz, Robyn’s brother. "If this man is let loose on the street, there is going to be another family facing the same thing that we've been going through."

On Tuesday, Robyn Field's family will once again go before the Ohio State Parole Board to oppose Paxton Brown's release and they hope to be armed with the signatures of thousands of Northeast Ohioans who agree.

“As long as I can walk and talk, I want to there to present our side of it. She was a good kid and she certainly didn't deserve this,” Field-Henthorn said.

If you would like to join the family’s online campaign, here is a link to the petition.