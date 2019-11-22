Fahey Group to open new social enterprise bakery in former Bloom Bakery location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-Weeks after Bloom Bakery closed its doors, an announcement was made Friday that a new bakery would be opening up in its place.

Earlier this month, Bloom Bakery closed its two locations in the Campus District and downtown Cleveland. During its four years of operations, Bloom Bakery provided employment and training opportunities for

90 people.

Fahey Group reached an agreement with Towards Employment that will operate under a similar social enterprise from the former Bloom Bakery location in the Cleveland State University Campus District.

The new bakery will offer employment and training opportunities to individuals who have faced obstacles in getting a job.

The bakery, set to open in January, will feature gluten-free, vegan and other healthy options for breakfast and lunch.

“Through this new venture, we will be able to continue the vital mission that was the foundation of Bloom Bakery – to provide hope and a new start to people in our community who just need a chance to

prove what they can do,” said Ellen Bruno, Chief Operating Officer of Fahey Group, who helped launch Bloom Bakery and will oversee the management team for the new business.

41.499717 -81.691827