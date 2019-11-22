Elyria police investigate more than a dozen reports of car windows shot out

Posted 12:12 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16PM, November 22, 2019

Data pix.

Watch the story above for a story on spray paint vandals in Lorain.

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) - People in Elyria who have cars parked outside are being targeted by vandals.

From November 10 through November 22, police have responded to at least 18 reports at multiple homes in the area of car windows being shot out.

Police say the damage is being done by BB guns.

In most of the reports, the gunmen have shot out car windows while people were sleeping.

In at least one case, one home was hit two nights in a row.

Another home had multiple vehicles targeted.

Police are investigating.

If you have any surveillance cameras in the area that may help, give them a call at (440)323-3302.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.368380 by -82.107649.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.