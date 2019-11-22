Elyria police investigate more than a dozen reports of car windows shot out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch the story above for a story on spray paint vandals in Lorain.

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) - People in Elyria who have cars parked outside are being targeted by vandals.

From November 10 through November 22, police have responded to at least 18 reports at multiple homes in the area of car windows being shot out.

Police say the damage is being done by BB guns.

In most of the reports, the gunmen have shot out car windows while people were sleeping.

In at least one case, one home was hit two nights in a row.

Another home had multiple vehicles targeted.

Police are investigating.

If you have any surveillance cameras in the area that may help, give them a call at (440)323-3302.