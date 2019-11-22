Friday Night Touchdown scores

Dozens of vehicles damaged by gunfire in Elyria; Some families hit multiple times

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)-- People in Elyria are afraid to park their vehicles in their driveways after vandals went on a shooting spree, firing pellet or BB guns.

According to police, more than 20 windows were damaged or destroyed between Nov. 11 and Nov. 22 between West and East River streets. In at least two of the cases the same vehicles were shot, repaired and then targeted again.

“You just want to cry, it’s like oh my gosh we’re up around $2,000 just for windows,” said Angela Saxton, whose family has had their vehicles windows shot out four times. The mother and grandmother is visiting her daughter on Middle Avenue.

Her Cadillac was shot first, then her son-in-laws Lexus was hit.

They figured it was random and initially didn’t report it, but then last week her daughter's SUV had the back window blown out.

No sooner did they fix it and on this Thursday, it was shot out again.

“She just started screaming no, she says, 'Mom it’s happened again,'" Saxton said. “Little shards of glass everywhere, in the seats, in the car seats. I mean everywhere.”

