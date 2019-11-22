‘Don’t let go of what you have’: Ohio State releases trailer ahead of showdown with Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes released a new trailer ahead of their highly anticipated showdown at The Shoe against Penn State.

The No. 2 Buckeyes will face the Nittany Lions Saturday at noon.

The Buckeyes will clinch a spot in the conference championship game with a win against No. 8 Penn State.

If Penn State wins, it would only need to beat last-place Rutgers at home next week to reach the title game for the first time since 2016.

In the video you can hear various OSU coaches talking to the team.

“I told you we have something special going and you guys know it. You guys can feel it. It’s in the air. It’s when you walk in the building. It’s when you’re on the field.”

“Don’t let go of what you have men,” another coach says. “You’ve got a group in front of you now trying to take away what you have.”

“For the rest of your life, you’ll have your brothers in this room to look back upon if you want to do this.”

“Brotherhood isn’t leaning on a guy. It’s giving of yourself to the guy next to you. You cannot share brotherhood if you’re not willing to give all you’ve got.”

“You set the standard. You bring the juice. Make sure we show up as us. That’s all we’ve got for 60 minutes.”

The video ends with shots of the team on the field with the words “Long live the brotherhood” on the screen.

You can see the Buckeyes final home game of the season on FOX 8. Kickoff is at noon at Ohio Stadium.