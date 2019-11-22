× Dayton police back at scene where missing Mansfield couple’s car was found

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW)– There was a heavy police presence Friday night at the location in Dayton where a missing Mansfield couple’s car was located.

Kyla Hayton, 20, and Todd Burkhart, 28, were reported missing earlier this week. Family members told Mansfield police they last heard from Hayton, who is five months pregnant, on Nov. 16.

The couple was traveling to Columbus and Dayton, where their car was found on Wednesday.

Dayton police said they received a tip call to check for a phone at an abandon house at Wildwood Avenue and West Steward Street, and returned to the scene.

