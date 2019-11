Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It will be colder when you leave the house for work in the morning than when you return home.

We hit our high at midnight.

Temperatures will end up in the mid-30's for most of the day with some late afternoon breaks of sun.

Saturday night to early Sunday morning we'll have a rain snow mix but we're not expecting accumulation.

Here is our latest 8 Day Forecast:

