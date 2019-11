Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - This month, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local veterans as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're honoring the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.

Members are veterans of all branches of the armed forces that have seen active combat.

The group's motto is "Vets helping vets," and they do so by sponsoring a number of charity events each year.

