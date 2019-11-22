Brunswick Hills Fire Department offers sensory bags on squads for patients with autism

BRUNSWICK HILLS (WJW)- The Brunswick Hills Township Fire Department is now offering special services to patients with autism.

Township firefighters approached Chief Anthony Strazzo after noticing the number of calls dealing with patients on the autism spectrum were increasing.

The firefighters said having sensory bags on the ambulance help patients communicate better and calm them down.

The bags include items to reduce notice, have texture, help to non-verbally communicate and are visually relaxing.

EMS Officer, Lieutenant Cuck Cali said , “It’s just another tool in our toolbox to ensure we are providing the best care we can for all of our patients.”

In addition to patients on the autism spectrum, the bags can also be used for children that may be upset during a routine call.