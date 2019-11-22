Ashland Community members, sheriff officials donate turkeys to families

ASHLAND (WJW) – Some sheriff deputies were busy Friday morning but they were not making arrests or traffic stops.

Instead, they were helping business leaders, and community members deliver hundreds of turkeys to needy families for Thanksgiving.

“I am so excited that we were able to make this happen,” said Chad Hissong , of Hissong’s Home Improvement & The Detail Shop. “I just came up with the idea let’s donate some turkeys. It started with 20 turkeys and then it grew.”

Joe Lyons, of Ashland County Pictures, says when others in the community heard what Hissong was doing, they wanted to help.

“So in a matter of days they went from 20 to 200 turkeys,” Lyons said. Hissong says they are calling the project Arms Around The Community.

“We really wanted to do something to help families that are struggling financially and make sure they have a good Thanksgiving dinner,” Hissong said.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office also offered help. “Ashland is the world headquarters for nice people and we want to make sure everyone is fed,” said Chief Deputy Carl Richert, of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

Richert contacted local schools and asked officials to find families that could use some extra food this holiday season.

“No one should ever go hungry or worry about not having enough to buy food for a Thanksgiving feast,” said Chris Miller, of Central Industrial Service Group.

School staff and some parents at Ashland High School say dozens of families living in the school district will now be able to have a feast next Thursday.

“We also brought turkeys to other school districts in Ashland County,” Richert said. “It’s good to be able to help.”