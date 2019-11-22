40-year-old woman beaten to death at home in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the death of a woman.

According to the medical examiner, around 9 p.m. Thursday, officers from Akron PD responded to a residence in the 600 block of Chittenden St.

They found a woman’s body on the floor near the doorway.

The medical examiner reports the victim appears to have died from blunt force injuries.

The woman has not been identified.

Akron police say a 36-year-old male suspect is in custody.

He faces charges of murder and domestic violence.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.