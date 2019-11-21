Westlake man charged in connection to OU fraternity death to face judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio – Westlake native, and 2016 Saint Ignatius graduate, Elijah Wahib, 22, will face a judge Thursday in the death of an 18-year-old.

Wahib was the president of the Sigma Pi fraternity at Ohio University when 18-year-old Collin Wiant died.

The Athens County prosecutor announced indictments this week related to Wiant’s death in November of 2018.

Wiant’s family says he died of asphyxiation after ingesting nitrous oxide forced on him by fraternity members.

Wahib is charged alongside nine others, seven of which were in the Sigma Pi fraternity in connection with his death.

Wahib faces multiple charges, including tampering with evidence, hazing and assault.

He will go before a judge in Athens Thursday at 3pm.

Wednesday, Saxon Angell-Perez, James Dylan Wanke and Dominic A. Figliola all pleaded not guilty at their arraignments.

